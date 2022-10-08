A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Birmingham.

He was discovered in the hallway of a block of flats in Guild Close, Ladywood just after 9 o'clock this morning, October 8.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "Tragically nothing could be done to revive the man, understood to be aged in his 30s, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"We're in the very early stages of our investigation and currently carrying out extensive enquiries in the area.

"A forensic post mortem to establish the man's cause of death will be held in due course."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.