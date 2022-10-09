Derby knifeman shot outside Ascot Drive police station named

A knifeman who died after being shot by police after being spotted in the carpark of Ascot Drive Police Station has been named as Marius Ciolac.

The 35-year-old of Osmaston Road in Derby died in hospital after being shot by police on Friday 7 October, shortly before 10am. His family have been informed.

Witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots during the incident on Ascot Drive and a nearby B&M shop was evacuated.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident following a referral from Derbyshire Constabulary and the force will be cooperating fully with the investigation.

Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

Emma Smalley, 28, had been shopping in B&M for about five minutes when the incident occurred.

She said the store was evacuated immediately after the shooting when armed police were seen outside.

The mum had to leave her three-year-old’s pushchair inside and has been informed that the cordon may be in place for two or three hours.

Ms Smalley said: "We heard about six massive bangs and didn’t know what it was at the time. Everyone got evacuated. I’ve had to leave everything in there.

"I just thought it was banging. I didn’t know whether it was a delivery for B&M or someone in the warehouse. It was noisy.

"It’s quite scary to think that if I’d been any later getting there I could’ve witnessed it. I’ve got a three-year-old with me as well."