A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a car that mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire.

She was struck along with another person on Willow Street at around 2.50am this morning, Sunday 9.

West Mercia Police officers are currently at the scene near the Grill Out takeaway.

Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance, where the 22-year-old woman died.

The second person sustained minor injuries and West Mercia Police have also arrested the 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues. Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”

A police cordon will remain in place at the scene and the road remains closed.