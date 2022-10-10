Thousands celebrate Diwali light switch-on in Leicester

Play Brightcove video

Diwali celebrations got underway in Leicester last night for the annual lights switch-on.

Thousands of people gathered on the city's Belgrave Road.

The city's Festival of Lights celebration is one of the largest held outside India.

There were fireworks and food, and people from across the country came to Leicester to celebrate.

Those who attended the lights switch-on hailed the 'brilliant atmosphere.'

Play Brightcove video

Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, switched on the lights and described the night as 'spectacular.'

He said: "The Diwali festival shines a light for Leicester as a beacon to celebrate all that this wonderful city has to offer."

"In bringing people together, this vibrant festival rejoices in our diversity and provides a platform to look to the future with hope.

"Diwali was my first, and memorable, introduction to Leicester and it created a lasting impression.

"The University is proud to support the celebrations."