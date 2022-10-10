A young woman who was killed after being hit by a car outside the Grill Out takeaway in Oswestry has been named as Rebecca Steer.

Ms Steer was hit by a car that mounted the kerb on Willow Street at 2.50am on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old's family described her as "the most loving, talented and kind-heartedperson you could ever wish to know."

West Mercia Police have said Ms Steer and another pedestrian were hit by the driver early on Sunday morning and sustained severe injuries from the incident.

Ms Steer died shortly after arriving at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The other victim is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Her family added: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

"She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

"She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

"She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could askfor.

"Rest in peace beautiful girl."

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to theincident and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: "Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

"There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues."