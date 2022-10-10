A victim of physical and mental abuse said she felt she had "no one to turn to" while she was being abused by her ex-partner.

The incidents occurred on 9 April and 13 May, at the victim's home in Queniborough, Leicestershire.

The attacks included grabbing her throat, kicking and punching her repeatedly in the head, back, ribs and dragging her by her hair across the floor.

Simon Toussaint, of no fixed address, has been jailed for five years and four months for two "vicious" assaults on his ex-girlfriend.

Both ordeals left her with severe swelling and bruising, as well as a cut to her arm caused by glass being smashed during the second assault.

They also took place at a time when Toussaint was also subject to both a non-molestation and restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim or going to her home.

'He had more control over me than I had over myself'

After carrying out the sustained attacks, the 31-year-old continued to torture his ex-girlfriend by attempting to call her more than 400 times in the week after the incident in May and leaving her multiple threatening voicemails and text messages.

The victim, who does not wish to be named, said: "By the time the violence and abuse had escalated I was alone. I felt I had no one to turn to even if I wanted to."

She said: "The abuse started early in our relationship, first verbal – name calling and putting me down all of the time but this quickly turned into a slap or a punch here and there.

"As I got deeper into the relationship I started to withdraw from family and friends and by the time the violence and abuse has escalated I was alone. I felt I had no one to turn to even if I wanted to.

"He had more control over me than I had over myself. I felt it was easier to dance with the devil than face anyone else."

She continued: "Even after the first serious beating I continued to beg for his approval.

"Despite what he had done to me I would have done anything to have him stay with me. I had no confidence whatsoever – he had beaten everything out of me with the abuse he had subjected me to.

"After the events in May I knew it needed to stop. I received so much support from the officer dealing with my case and support agencies too.

"I didn’t want Simon to win, he has already taken so much from me."

At a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday 18 August, Touissant pleaded guilty to eight offences.

He was found guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH), as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, witness intimidation, criminal damage, harassment with fear of violence, breach of a non-molestation order and breach of a restraining order.

On Friday (7 October) he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

Following his release, he will also be subject to a five-year restraining order.

Investigating officer, PC Lorraine Hendrie, from the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: "Toussaint subjected his ex-girlfriend to not only two vicious attacks but also mental and emotional torture.

"He bombarded her with threatening phone calls and messages and even after he had been charged the abuse continued.

"She has shown extreme strength and bravery throughout the investigation and I am just thankful he has now admitted carrying out these crimes and the victim has the justice she deserves so she can attempt to rebuild her life.

"Unfortunately, this case is not unique and we deal with many men and women who have similar stories to this.

"I hope by shining a light on this case it helps other victims to reach out and get the help and support they need to put a stop to the abuse.

"Officers in the dedicated domestic abuse team are here to listen and guide people through the process.

"Anyone can also get independent advice and support through FreeVA – a charity that works towards reducing domestic violence in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland."

