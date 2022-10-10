West Bromwich Albion have sacked Steve Bruce as the team's manager, after he has lead the side's worst start to the championship season since 1994/95.

The Baggies sit in the EFL Championship relegation zone after only winning one in the last 13 games they've played.

The club released a statement on Monday morning at around 9.30am saying: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce.

"Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February."

Steve Bruce was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant Manchester United side in the 1990s Credit: PA Images

It adds: "Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

"The process of recruiting a new Manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course."

The championship team once more failed to achieve a desperately-needed win after a goalless draw at home to Luton Town on Saturday (8 October).

Former Newcastle head coach Bruce was appointed as Valerien Ismael’s successor in February, three-and-a-half months after his turbulent reign at St James’ Park had drawn to a close, and handed the challenge of taking the club back into the Premier League.

However, he was only able to guide them to a 10th-place finish at the end of last season and a return of just one league win from the first 13 games of the new campaign – 5-2 against Hull on August 20 – which had left them in 22nd place on only 11 points, proved fatal.

They head for former Manchester United team-mate Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday with the Royals riding high in fifth place despite Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at QPR.