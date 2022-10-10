Two people have been arrested following the death of a woman in a crash in East Staffordshire.

Police have confirmed an abandoned vehicle in Stretton was found shortly after 12.50am on Saturday 8 October. Officers were called to Bridge Street after reports of a single vehicle collision.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Police were then called to Bitham Lane at approximately 7.25am the same day following reports of the discovery of a woman's body.

It is believed that she was a passenger in the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The 22-year-old woman was further arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old man, from East Staffordshire, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

They have both since been released under conditional police bail.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the involvement of the force with the initial collision investigation.

Police are continuing to ask the public to get in touch if they have any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, quoting incident 146 of 8 October.