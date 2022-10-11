A mystery lottery winner is sitting on huge fortune as a £5 million prize is yet to be claimed in Birmingham.

Somewhere in the city, someone bought a ticket on Wednesday 28 September and was able to match all six numbers in the main draw.

The ticket-holder has until 27 March 2023 to make their claim.

Staff at Camelot are calling on all National Lottery Lotto players to check their pockets, wallets and sofas to see if they have the winning ticket.

Andy Carter, Camelot senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We’re desperate to find Birmingham’s mystery Lotto jackpot ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings."

Have you got the winning ticket? Credit: ITV News Central

Mr Carter said: "We’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"What with the £7.4M Lotto jackpot prize that is still unclaimed from a ticket bought in Wolverhampton for the Lotto draw on June 18, Lotto players in the West Midlands are sitting on two massive National Lottery prizes worth a total of nearly £12.5M.

"It’s time to get these life-changing prizes claimed.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed for both the West Midlands' missing multi-millionaires."

News of this latest claim comes as National Lottery bosses continue to search for a Wolverhampton winner who has still not claim the £7.4m jackpot from June.

The cash prize on the ticket in Birmingham totals £5,070,357 and the winning numbers for September 28 are 3, 15, 20, 48, 57, 58 and the Bonus Ball was 9.

Several players have been able to scoop Lotto jackpots in recent weeks.

On October 8, one lucky ticket-holder scooped the £4M jackpot.

This followed on from the big jackpot wins on September 28 in Birmingham and on September 21, where a £5.2 million Lotto jackpot prize won by one ticket-holder.

There was also a win on September 10, which saw the huge £7.1M Lotto jackpot one by a single winner.

What happens if a prize isn't claimed?

A National Lottery kiosk Credit: Yui Mok/PA

As with all major prizes, £50,000 and more, bought in retail approximately two weeks after the draw, if no valid claim has been received, the area in which the ticket was purchased is released.

Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

More than £30 million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at the recent Commonwealth Games.

To date, more than £46 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk