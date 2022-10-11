Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of a woman who was killed in Oswestry.

Police say Rebecca Steer was hit by a car that mounted the kerb in Willow Street at 2.50am on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old's family described her as "the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you could ever wish to know."

Now, a JustGiving page has been set up in the community to help raise funds for the family.

The page's statement on the website reads: "Llanymynech suffered a deep loss this weekend with the tragic death of a much loved, and incredibly young resident."

It adds: "Many in our community were friends with her, or her family, and we send out love and support to them all.

"In conversation with Oswestry Angels it has been decided that Llanymynech Helping Hands CIC (formerly the Covid Support Group) would set up a fund to assist (the family) at this time- as they are residents of this community and I’m sure we all would like to help in any small way we can."

So far, more than £6,000 has been raised towards the £7,000 target on the page.

West Mercia Police have said Ms Steer and another pedestrian were hit by the driver early on Sunday morning and sustained "severe injuries" from the incident.

Ms Steer died shortly after arriving at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Officers have since released a further update about the incident.

So far, more than £6,000 has been raised towards the £7,000 target on the page Credit: BPM Media/Google Streetview

The statement on their website reads: "At around 2.50am on Sunday (9 October) two people were struck by a car after it mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street, Oswestry.

"Sadly one of the pedestrians, 22-year-old Rebecca Steer, died of her injuries.

"A 27-year-old man from Oswestry has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

"He remains in custody with another man also arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder - a 28-year-old from Oswestry.

"Two further men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - a 31-year-old from Litchfield and a 45-year-old from Oswestry - have now been bailed.

"The second pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle has now been released from hospital."

The family issued a statement about Ms Steer following her death.

The statement reads: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

"She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

"She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for. Rest in peace beautiful girl."