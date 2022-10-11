A landlady has been jailed for 10 years for the attempted murder of a teenager after attacking her with a knife.

Luisa Santos attacked the young woman at the Three Horseshoes pub in Princethorpe with a knife, Warwickshire Police said.

The victim suffered two stab wounds in her back and hip - before the assault continued into the pub car park on the afternoon of 21 May.

The victim, who is in her late teens, underwent surgery in hospital to prevent any further internal injuries, police confirmed.

Santos, 47, admitted wounding with intent but was convicted of attempted murder at Warwick Crown Court.

'This attack was entirely unprovoked' - police say

Her attack was "entirely unprovoked" and could have caused more serious injuries, said investigating officer Detective Constable Gareth Morgan.

Santos was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and charged with attempted murder.

At an earlier hearing, Santos had pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, but following a four-day trial, Santos was found guilty by a majority verdict of attempted murder.

On Friday 7 October at Warwick Crown Court, the 47-year-old was jailed for 10 years and ordered to serve a minimum two thirds of the sentence by the judge.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gareth Morgan said: "This attack was entirely unprovoked, and the victim was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries.

"It was witnessed by numerous people in the pub at the time and could have ultimately resulted in the loss of a life.

"Although this was an isolated incident, great teamwork meant we were able to quickly arrest Santos and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the investigation for their dedication and commitment throughout.

"Using a knife is never acceptable and I am glad Santos is now behind bars where I hope she will be able to reflect on her actions."