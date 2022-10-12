A total of 61 people have been arrested in connection with the weeks of disruption and violence in Leicester, police have confirmed.

In a statement, Leicestershire police said: "A total of 61 arrests/voluntary interviews have now been made as our investigations into the disorder in East Leicester continues."

It comes almost a month after police called for calm after "serious disorder" broke out in parts of East Leicester on the evening of Saturday 17 September.

Leicestershire Police said the disorder erupted as large crowds formed after groups of young men started an "unplanned protest".

The disorder carried on into Sunday morning, the police added, with dispersal and stop and search power having been authorised to bring the situation under control.

The police say officers had tried to talk with a large group of men travelling towards Green Lane Road, Leicester, but the situation deteriorated, and additional officers were called in.

In the last week, six more arrests have been made: