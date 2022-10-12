Leicester disorder: 61 people arrested in connection with violent unrest in city
A total of 61 people have been arrested in connection with the weeks of disruption and violence in Leicester, police have confirmed.
In a statement, Leicestershire police said: "A total of 61 arrests/voluntary interviews have now been made as our investigations into the disorder in East Leicester continues."
It comes almost a month after police called for calm after "serious disorder" broke out in parts of East Leicester on the evening of Saturday 17 September.
Leicestershire Police said the disorder erupted as large crowds formed after groups of young men started an "unplanned protest".
The disorder carried on into Sunday morning, the police added, with dispersal and stop and search power having been authorised to bring the situation under control.
The police say officers had tried to talk with a large group of men travelling towards Green Lane Road, Leicester, but the situation deteriorated, and additional officers were called in.
In the last week, six more arrests have been made:
"Akshay Jiva, 27, of Melbourne Road, Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions on 3 October and charged with this offence.
"On Monday 3 October, a 26-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. This follows a report of a man being assaulted in the area of Gipsy Lane, Leicester, on 17 September. The man who was arrested has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"On Thursday 6 October, a 21-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. This is in connection with a report of a fight in the Cottesmore Road area of Leicester on 4 September. The man has since been released under investigation.
"On Friday 7 October, a 25-year-old man, of Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the same incident. He has since been released under investigation.
"On Friday 7 October, a 27-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. The arrest is in connection with a report of a man being assaulted in the area of Gipsy Lane, Leicester, on 17 September. He has since been released on bail.
"On Saturday 8 October, a 22-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a report of a fight in the Cottesmore Road area of Leicester on 4 September. He has since been released under investigation."