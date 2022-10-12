The family of a dad who went missing in woodland in Shropshire are stepping up efforts to find him after he disappeared 10 days ago.

Harjinder (Harry) Takhar, 58, was last seen entering a woodland off Stirtchley Lane in Telford at around 8:30am on Sunday 2 October.

West Mercia Police have said they are "increasingly concerned for his welfare."

He was wearing a navy blue barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Harry’s wife Ran, said: "Harry is a family man and we have four beautiful children.

"He is a very jolly character full of energy and life, very passionate, caring and kind hearted.

"He is a well respected member of the community; you may have seen him around the park with his two black Labradors."

She adds: "He is normally a very confident motivational person full of advice and wisdom, usually the one lifting everyone else up.

"As such, his disappearance is completely out of character and extremely concerning for us.

"If anyone has seen Harry or has any information, no matter how small, please contact the police."

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, from West Mercia Police, said: "Harry is a well-known and well-loved member of the community and his disappearance is very out of character.

"I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing support in helping us to locate him, and urge anyone with information or dash cam, CCTV or video doorbell footage to please come forward immediately."

West Mercia Police have asked if anyone who has seen Harry or has any information to call 999 immediately.