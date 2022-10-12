A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a mother of three who was stabbed to death in her Nottinghamshire home.

Clair Ablewhite, who was 47, was found fatally injured at her home in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on the evening of Friday 25 February.

Police say they immediately launched a murder inquiry and later arrested and charged a suspect.

Clair Ablewhite was found fatally injured at her home in February. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, initially pleading not guilty to her murder, but today (12 October) changed his plea to guilty after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling crime that resulted in the death of a much-loved and very popular woman.

“I am pleased that Jessop has now admitted his guilt and would like to thank everyone who responded to our many public appeals for information in the days after this horrific crime.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone on my team remain with Clair’s family.”

Officers say he is due to be sentenced at a later date.