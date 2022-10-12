A man has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Rebecca Steer who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Stephen McHugh, 27 is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday 12 October charged with murder causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

Ms Steer, from Llanymynech - which is along the Shropshire-Powys border - was hit by a car that mounted the kerb outside Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street in Oswestry on Sunday 9 October.

The 22-year-old's family paid tribute to her earlier this week, describing her as "the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person you could ever wish to know."

Thousands of pounds have now been raised after a JustGiving page has been set up in the community to help raise funds for the family.

A second pedestrian was also hit by the car but was later discharged from hospital.

Mr McHugh is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.

Another man from Oswestry, aged 28, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed, West Mercia Police confirmed.