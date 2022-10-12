An "aggressive" gang of youths attacked the mobile phones displays at Currys in Highgate, before robbing and running off with phones.

The gang threatened staff members on Saturday (8 October) before violently kicking display phones off the counters at the electrical retailer.

A video of the incident, which unfolded at around 5.30pm at the Apex Retail Park, emerged on social media.

It showed terrified customers and staff looking as the youngsters climbed onto a display stand before repeatedly kicking a mobile phone on display.

The group of four then ran out the store into the car park, with produce from the store.

Police are currently investigating CCTV and mobile phone footage from the scene.

A spokesperson from Curry's said: "We experienced a robbery on Saturday 8th October at Currys Highgate store in Birmingham.

"We can confirm there were four individuals involved, who caused damage to a display stand and stole two mobile phones.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance to us, and we’re thankful no-one was injured.

"Aggressive, criminal behaviour will never be tolerated towards our customers and colleagues, and we are proud of the colleagues in-store who remained calm, and ensured the situation was de-escalated as much as possible.

"The store is open to customers as normal and we’re working with the police to support their investigation."

When asked about the incident, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We’re investigating a robbery at Curry’s in Highgate at around 5.30pm on Saturday 8 October.

"A group of youths kicked a display stand and made off with a number of mobile phones.

"We are in the process of recovering CCTV and examining mobile phone footage."