CCTV footage released by Network Rail reveals people behaving dangerously at a popular level crossing.

In the footage, trains can be heard approaching the crossing with people on in some clips.

Residents living near Chestnut Grove in Burton Joyce in Nottinghamshire have described the crossing as a part of everyday walks.

The footpath crosses the Nottingham to Lincoln rail line. It sees around 70 trains travel over the level crossing each day.

Network Rail is now urging people to attend a session about staying safe around the railway.

The three-hour interactive session will be held from 10-1pm at the Nelson pub in Burton Joyce on Saturday, October 15.

It will include how to cross the track safely and quickly without getting distracted and when not to cross.

Children can be seen wondering off the crossing onto the tracks Credit: Network Rail

In a statement, Network Rail said they had seen a rise in "reckless behaviour" at the crossing.

"Over recent months, people have been spotted dangerously leaving toddlers unattended, trespassing, and leaving dogs off their lead," they said.

“We’ve seen some incredibly worrying behaviour at Burton Joyce level crossing, which shows just how unaware some residents are of how dangerous the railway can be.

"That’s why we’re delivering this interactive session to help residents understand how to use the crossing safely, and ultimately improve safety amongst the community."

Using the path on regular basis, Cllr Mike Adams from Gedling Borough Council said it is an integral part of life in the Nottinghamshire village and urged residents to use the crossing responsibly.

He said: "Living in the village and using the railway crossings regularly for family walks by the river, we recognise its importance to our village."

“The risks being taken currently by some, while crossing the railway are frightening to see on the replays from the cameras on site. We risk losing this incredible asset if we don’t get better at using it."

“Please come along to the education day and help us all learn how to better protect the residents we all care about."