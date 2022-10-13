Police have issued the first picture of dad who was found dead in a tower block in Birmingham, after arresting three people on suspicion of murder.

The father-of-two, was found with serious injuries in the hallway at Guild Close, has been named as Ali Salih Abdalaah.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Abdalaah was found dead in a block of flats in Ladywood on Saturday (8 October).

Two men, aged 22 and 29 and a 41-year old woman are being held in connection with the murder investigation, where they remain in custody and are being questioned, police confirmed.

In a tribute his family said: "Ali was a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time.

"Ali was a very caring family man with two children, he loved his family and dedicated his life for them."

In a statement, police said: "We've arrested three people on suspicion of murder as a man found dead at a block of flats in Ladywood has been named as Ali Salih Abdalaah.

"We detained two men, aged 22 and 29, and 41-year-old woman in connection with the death of Mr Abdalaah and they remain in custody for questioning.

"The 36-year-old was discovered with serious injuries in a hallway in Guild Close last Saturday morning (8 October)."