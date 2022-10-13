Knife-wielding Marius Ciolac, who was shot by armed officers in a Derby police station car park, had been tackled with a stun grenade, baton round and Taser before the fatal shot was fired, a police watchdog has said.

A post mortem examination into the fatal shooting of a man outside a police station in Derby also revealed the Romanian national died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said officers in an armed response vehicle were called to Ascot Drive police station in Derby at around 9.55am on Friday after officers reported seeing a man with a knife in the car park.

The watchdog said the 35-year-old was causing damage to the property including smashing glass in the entrance door and windows around it.

The armed man was shot dead in the car park of Ascot Drive police station and later died in hospital Credit: ITV News Central

Attempts to stop him included the use of a multi-bang stun grenade, discharge of a baton round and a Taser before he was shot with a police firearm at around 10.30am, the IOPC said.

He was provided with first aid by officers and paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital in Nottingham, where he died.

One shot was fired from the police weapon which is subject to further ballistic tests, while three knives were recovered at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing up to six gunshots during an incident on Ascot Drive and a nearby B&M shop was evacuated.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have made contact with Mr Ciolac’s family in Romania and Italy to explain our role, and our heartfelt sympathies are with them and everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"A lot of rumour about the tragic events of Friday morning has been reported, and while it is natural for people to want answers quickly about what happened, I would ask that people show patience and refrain from further speculation out of respect for Mr Ciolac’s family and for everyone involved.

"We are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation of all the circumstances.

"While there is still a lot of work to do, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved and other witnesses from the emergency services.

"CCTV footage has been reviewed and we are gathering a large amount of police body-worn video.

"We are also in the process of contacting members of the public identified as potential witnesses who may be able to assist our inquiries."