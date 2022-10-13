A 23-year-old man has died and one passenger left with life-threatening injuries, after a car with five people in crashed into a wall in Cradley Heath.

The passenger in the front seat is currently in a life threatening condition, after suffering a head injury, police said.

Three other passengers in the vehicle received minor injuries.

The incident happened on Powke Lane at its junction with Coxs Lane, shortly after 12.50am on Thursday morning (13 October).

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, following the fatal collision in which the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

Inspector Stephen Radford, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened.

"We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this very sad time."