ITV News Central Correspondent Rajiv Popat on the legacy of cricketer Sir Clive Lloyd

Back in the mid-1970s, there was a cricket team made up of many countries and many players who were passionate and determined to win.

They were the underdogs with a fire in their bellies and a deep desire to show what they were really made of.

They were the West Indies - a multi-national team who went on to clinch the inaugural World Cup against Australia in 1975.

No one ever thought they would go on to dominate world cricket.

The man who led the West Indies to victory in two World Cups was a young Clive Lloyd. Born in Guyana, he became one of the most successful captains of all time.

Sir Clive Lloyd was honoured earlier this year

Earlier this year, Clive Lloyd became Sir Clive - an honour bestowed on him for his commitment and dedication to the sport.

Sir Clive, who also played for Lancashire, recently visited Leicester to mark the 65th anniversary of the Leicester Caribbean Cricket Club. He officially opened the new playing field in Evington in 1981 and forty years later was made a patron of the club.

During the fundraising event in the city, Sir Clive shared memories of his incredible career. He told the audience how he, excuse the pun, was knocked for six during a game against Yorkshire at Headingly.

Sir Clive said: "I had just scored a century when a man called Howard Booth congratulated me. I said thank you it’s a good pitch and we played well."

"Howard then said no, I’m not talking about that I’m here to tell you that you’ve just been made captain of the West Indies team!"

When asked about captaining the West Indies, Sir Clive replied saying, it was a responsibility he had never had before but one with huge honour and privilege.

Sir Clive said other than at school, he’d never captained a team. This was a whole new challenge but one he was ready to take on.

He said it was important to gain the trust and friendship of the players. But he added, it was just as important to be tough.

Sir Clive said: "We used to impose curfews on the players. We had to do that. We would go to different countries and the players would often go to discotheques.

"Sometimes, after 11pm, I would go to a disco to look for any players who weren’t supposed to be there. It would be very tempting for them."

Sir Clive also spoke about trying to ensure his team was treated with the same level of respect and equality as other teams.

He said the West Indies were not afforded the same luxuries or financial perks as other teams and remembers one occasion when he had to insist his players were upgraded from a shabby 2-star hotel to a plush 5-star resort in Australia.

Sir Clive's visit coincided with Black History Month.

Sie Clive was one of the most successful captains of all time

George Cole, the Lord Mayor of Leicester, said: "We must never forget our heroes.

"We must remember we are standing on the shoulders of great people from the past and Sir Clive Lloyd is one of those greats."

Dr Iris Lightfoot, Chair of The Leicester Caribbean Cricket Club said it was great to have a legend like Sir Clive Lloyd visit the city during Black History Month.

She said: "It’s important for us to recognise we have history and to realise we are here for a reason.

"I think the quantity and quality of people who are here, a number of whom are firsts for a number of things, just shows us that Leicester is built on individuals who came from abroad."