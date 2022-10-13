English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown as Wasps follow in the footsteps of Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

The financially troubled club was suspended on Wednesday after announcing they are "likely" to enter into administration in the coming days.

The current financial situation will affect the Wasps men's and women's rugby team, the netball squad, Coventry Building Society Arena and other associated businesses.

Wasps' position - which follows the part liquidation of Worcester Warriors - raises questions about financial sustainability in the professional game.

What happened?

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday (12 October) that Wasps have been suspended from competing in Premiership Rugby.

In a statement, the RFU said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.

“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”

Wasps, who are one of the most famous names in English Rugby, had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.

Why are Wasps in trouble?

The twice-European champions are saddled with debt, which run to tens of millions of pounds.

The club's fall from grace began when it relocated from its London home to the Coventry Building Society Arena, running up debts of £35 million.

Wasps Holdings Limited have twice filed notice to get insolvency experts in to help, revealing talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors in the face of a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is understood to be one of those interested parties.

The club also face having to repay a £35m bond which helped finance its relocation to Coventry in 2014.

What happens next?

There is hope among some of the front-runners for a takeover that the RFU's “no-fault insolvency” clause could be invoked - meaning Wasps could avoid relegation.

This is not necessarily a far-fetched conclusion considering how brutally the revenues of Premiership clubs were ravaged during the Covid pandemic.

The (RFU) said on Wednesday it will continue to speak to administrators, potential buyers and Premiership Rugby in order to “find the best possible outcome for the club”.

Coventry Building Society Arena is the home of Wasps Rugby Club. Credit: PA

What does this mean for the club and the players?

Wasps players and staff – who now face uncertain futures – were informed of Wednesday’s developments during a lunchtime meeting.

Despite the club being on the brink of administration, their contracts remain in place.

It is understood that players and coaches received their September salaries in full, unlike Worcester Warriors in August.

However, if that was not the case this month then they could serve two weeks notice to the club due to breach of contract.

The club have fielded some of England’s most well-known players during rugby union’s professional era.

The 2003 World Cup-winning England squad included five Wasps players – Lawrence Dallaglio, Josh Lewsey, Stuart Abbott, Simon Shaw and Joe Worsley.

Why are so many clubs in the Premiership struggling?

Rising wages for top players and coaches, despite salary-cap curbs, a constant contest to lure in punters and continued battles to boost match excitement are all major factors.

The authorities will do everything to avoid Wasps going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.