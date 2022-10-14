Aston Villa's flying start to the season has seen Carla Ward winning the Barclays Women's Super League Manager of the Month for September - while new signing and England International Rachel Daly has won Player of the Month.

Carla Ward’s side have scored six goals in just two games, kicking off the season with an unbeaten record.

That includes a shock 4-3 win over Manchester City in the opening weekend of the season, followed by a 2-0 victory over Leicester, which has seen Villa rise to third in the table.

Ward, who joined the Villans in May 2021, is looking to maintain the team’s impressive form and continue their winning streak as the season progresses.

The team face West Ham on Saturday, October 15, at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, where they relocated to in 2020, following the club’s promotion from the FA Women's Championship.

Ward said it's "the biggest game of the season so far”.

She said: "This is the first game where it will be two teams that are going for similar ambitions.

"I have to remind everyone that we are only two games in. We have to keep looking forward."

Meanwhile, Villa's recent signing and Lioness, Rachel Daly, won Player of the Month for September after her promising start as an Aston Villa player.

Daly scored twice in the opening game of the season and took just two minutes and 50 seconds to find the net in the second game.

Speaking about Daly’s player of the month award, Carla said: "She's been brilliant. She's honestly brilliant on and off the pitch, I couldn't speak higher of her.

“She sets a standard that is unbelievably high. She’s hungry but she’s a winner.

"We are delighted that she has come in the building with us."

Despite her impressive attacking play, the Villa striker played at left back for the Lionesses when they triumphed at Euro 2022.

However, Ward insists "no ifs no buts, she's not a defender, she's a centre forward".

“She's the highest scorer in the WSL right now."

Aston Villa look to make it three out of three wins on Saturday when they take on West Ham.