A father from Leicestershire who bought a £25 lottery ticket and won a £3million Cornish "piece of paradise" has put it on sale just eight weeks later.

Uttam Parmar from Ashby, became the new owner of the detached four-bedroom bungalow on 12 August.

It was the top prize up for grabs in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

As part of his winnings, the prize also included £50,000 for the family and the home came mortgage-free, with legal fees and stamp duty covered.

Now listed for £4million on RightMove, the property which comes with four ensuite bedrooms, sits on five acres of land overlooking the Camel Estuary in Rock, Cornwall.

The sustainable eco-mansion was built with 'no expense spared'. It has a 'green roof' covered with blown recycled newspaper, grass and flowers to help insulate the property and protect the environment by helping to reduce CO2 emissions.

Mr Parmar had entered every draw on the fundraising platform since it launched in 2020.

He said the Cornwall house was his favourite of all the prizes, adding that "patience really is a virtue, as I've now won my own piece of paradise".

When Omaze first contacted Mr Parmar to tell him he had won, he was in hospital, so he rushed back to discover his fate.

Speaking after the win, Mr Parmar said: "We were so excited that we might have won the grand prize, we called our son Aaron to see if the winning entry code matched ours - when he triple checked the numbers matched, we must've burst his eardrums screaming down the phone."

Aside from making Mr Parmar and his wife, Raki, multi-millionaires, the draw also raised £1 million for Blood Cancer UK.

Mr Parmar said: "We've holidayed in Cornwall over the years and always thought it would be incredible to have a place here - and now we do. We're still pinching ourselves.

Speaking of his uncertainty of what to do with the property at the time, Mr Parmar said: "We're not sure if we'll rent, sell or live in it yet – it's the best dilemma we've ever had! Whatever we decide, it's a life changing win for the whole family."