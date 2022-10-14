Leicester drive-thru open for Autumn Covid-10 booster jab

A drive through vaccination centre in Leicester - believed to be the only one of its kind in the East Midlands, is now open for Autumn booster jabs.

The clinic is located on the car park behind Country Hall on Leicester Road, Glenfield.

It comes as people eligible for the Autumn booster, those with health conditions, are being called to get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for NHS England - Midlands said: "It's proving particularly popular with people who find it difficult to go to the other clinics where you walk in and mingle with others.

"Mainly that's people with health conditions that make them especially vulnerable to Covid and other respiratory viruses like the flu - they feel much safer getting the jab from their car.

The site has also been well received by people with learning difficulties such as autism who find it difficult to go to unfamiliar or busy surroundings.

They added: "We have had parents saying that they couldn't get their vulnerable child to go in to a vaccine centre, but they have managed to get them vaccinated by using the drive thru."

Currently, conditions that make people eligible for the Autumn booster include: heart, respiratory, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, or having had a stroke.