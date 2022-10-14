A man from Derbyshire described by police as a "master manipulator" has been jailed for more than 30 years for child sexual offences and rape.

David Twiname of Wingfield Road, Alfreton, was charged with 28 sexual offences, including multiple rape charges - many of which involved children under 16.

The 74-year-old's first offences date back to the 1970s, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Twiname was sentenced to 31 years in jail on Thursday 13 October.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court back in September 2021 after denying ten counts of rape, five of which involved children under 16.

Twiname also denied five counts of indecent assault.

He was bailed, pending a trial and was then found guilty on all counts in February 2022.

He previously admitted to indecent assault of another child under 16, as well as extreme animal pornography and sexual offences with a dog. The most recent of which happened in 2019, police said.

Detective Sergeant Dan Saunby said: “This was an extremely complex case which spanned decades and impacted the lives of all those affected, some of whom were just children at the time of the offences.

“Twiname is not only a paedophile, he is also a master manipulator who encouraged others to partake in his depraved fantasies.

"In denying several of the charges he prolonged the suffering of those he abused by forcing them to endure a trial.

"Thankfully the jury saw through his web of lies and found him guilty."

Twiname's wife, Judith Button, previously admitted charges of two sexual offences relating to children dating back 30 years.

The 59-year-old from Alfreton, also admitted two charges relating to sex with a dog between 1987 and 2004.

Button received a two-year suspended sentence for a period of 21 months plus rehabilitation and community service orders.

Button has been added to the sex offenders register for a period of ten years.