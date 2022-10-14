Nottingham's Winter Wonderland will return to the city for the first time since 2019 and have announced a new 'Sky Skate' with a skate-through bar.

The Christmas attraction will open in the Old Market Square on Tuesday 15 November and will run for seven weeks until New Year's Eve, with construction starting this weekend (15 October).

It will feature the annual Christmas market, the Ice Bar, a skating rink as well as a brand new 'Sky Skate' ice path - where skaters will be able to go around a 400m square path above the rest of the Christmas market.

Winter Wonderland organisers say the introduction of their new "wow factor" skate-through ice bar will be an "exciting addition".

Edward Mellors, from the Mellors Group, said: "It’s great to be bringing Winter Wonderland back to Old Market Square for Christmas.

"We’re truly excited that this year, alongside our already popular bars and attractions, we are introducing the Sky Skate ice path that will provide a truly unique ice-skating experience."

The Christmas Market didn't feature the Winter Wonderland attractions in 2021 due to Covid-19

Mr Mellors continued: "After a tough couple of years for everyone I think Nottingham needs to be both optimistic and ambitious this Christmas.

"It’s time to come together again, to celebrate, and to have fun.”

There will be a -10 degree Ice Bar which organisers say is "not-to-be-missed" as well as popular food and drink spots, Sur La Piste and the Altitude ski chalet bars, which will return with live entertainment this year for the first time since 2019.

Attractions for younger people return with the toboggan ride, carousels and the Helter Skelter as well as the big wheel, which will sit in-front of the Council House.

They are also offering VIP packages for the Sky Skate and all-inclusive packages for those who want to experience the skating, ice bar and big wheel.

An artist's impression for the Nottingham's Winter Wonderland 2022 Credit: Mellors Group/ Nottingham City Council

Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Culture and Planning at Nottingham City Council, said: "We are proud to offer residents and visitors this exciting centrepiece for Christmas in Nottingham.

"Winter Wonderland will bring people into the city centre, not only from Nottingham but the wider region.

"I’m sure the new skating layout will be a hit with visitors.

"We’re pleased that by working with the Mellors Group, we are able to stage this fantastic festive attraction at no cost to local taxpayers."

Alex Flint, CEO of Nottingham Business Improvement District, said: "We’re excited to see the transformation of Nottingham’s Old Market Square’s into Winter Wonderland again this year, and anticipate it being a significant attraction, bringing additional festive shopping and socialising opportunities to the heart of the city."