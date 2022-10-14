A man has been jailed for more than three years after officers seized £5,000-worth of class A drugs after a stop-and-search on an e-scooter.

Fabian Maxwell, of Horse Fair, Rugeley, has been jailed for possession and intent to supply class A drugs, among other offences.

Maxwell was riding the e-scooter illegally on 11 July at around 2pm on St Paul's Road in Rugeley, when he was stopped by Staffordshire Police.

Officers found two mobile phones on the offender and seized the e-scooter, which was being ridden without a driving licence.

Police then carried out a search of a property in Rugeley linked to Maxwell and seized a gas canister, £651 in cash, class A drugs worth £5,000, scales and class B drugs.

Maxwell was charged with possession of class A and B drugs; a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid. Credit: PA / Staffordshire Police

The 29-year-old was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday (7 October) to three years and nine months in jail having pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

He was jailed for being in possession with intent to supply class A drugs; being in possession of class B drugs; possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Maxwell has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, from the force's disruption team, said: "Maxwell was intent on circulating these harmful drugs within our communities and has been dealt with accordingly.

“We will continue to investigate the supply and circulation of illegal drugs within our county and bring those responsible to justice.”