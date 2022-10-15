A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the incident on the B676 Melton Road in Burton on Wolds, near the A46 Six Hills junction.

Officers said the incident involved a black Land Rover Discovery, at 4.35pm on Friday, October 14.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

Police say the male driver of the car, who was in his 30s, sadly died at the scene. No-one else is believed to have been involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing into the collision and officers are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Anyone with information should call 101.