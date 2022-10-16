Investigation following report of fight in Leicester

Police are investigating following a report of a fight in Leicester.

Officers from Leicestershire Police were called just after 1am on Saturday, October 15, to the incident in Melton Road, near Lancashire Street.

They say a group, involving around 20 people, were reported to be in the area arguing.

Officers were informed that some of the people were "in possession of weapons including a knife".

Police say two people were injured in the incident, but their injuries are not reported to be serious.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “A full investigation is ongoing into this report to establish the full circumstances.

"It is important to inform you that, from our enquiries, we can confirm at this stage this incident is not being linked to the disorder which we have previously seen in the East Leicester area.

"It is important we share this with you to prevent misinformation being shared.

“However, this does not mean that we are treating this incident any differently and a team of officers are currently carrying out full enquiries including making contact with the victims and witnesses, checking CCTV and gathering evidence.

“Please be reassured that our investigative work does continue and that our high-visibility police patrols in the area also remain in place.

“Thank you as always for your ongoing support.

"In recent weeks, we have seen calm in the area and I urge for this to carry on.

"Please continue to work with us, to report any concerns or incidents to us and to ensure that only information which is known to be true is being shared including on social media.”

To report any concerns or incidents to police online, visit www.leics.police.uk or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.