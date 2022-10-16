Man dies following collision in Birmingham

Police are investigating following a fatal collision in Birmingham.

The incident happened on the Coventry Road, in Sheldon, at around 8.30pm on Saturday, October 15.

A pedestrian, aged 60, was hit by a car. Despite the best efforts of people who helped him and ambulance colleagues, police say he sadly died at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the car is assisting with their investigation.

Police are continuing to invesitgate and are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them via Live Chat on their website.

People can also call the police on 101, quoting log number 3768 of October 15.