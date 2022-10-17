Police investigating the theft of a purse from a 79-year-old woman in Nottingham have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The elderly victim was targeted as she left a supermarket and she has been left "shaken" by the incident, police said.

She had paid for her shopping at the Morrisons store in Green Lane, Clifton, on Friday 16 September 2022, between 2.45-4pm - and returned to her car when she was approached by a man.

He asked the victim if she had left any shopping in her trolley and she got out of the car.

The man then told her she should not leave her car door open and shut it himself.

The woman said items had been placed in the trolley but they were not hers - and the man then offered to take them back into the store.

When she got home, the victim realised her purse had been taken.

Her bank card was later used to withdraw £500 in two transactions from a cash machine at the same store. Officers say they believe the offender must have watched the woman enter her pin at the till.

PCSO Jodie Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a cruel act against an elderly woman and it has left her shaken and struggling to sleep.

"It is sad that anyone would ever think to do something like this, but we’re committed to tracking down the person responsible.

"We believe the man pictured may have some vital information that could assist our investigation, so we’d urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.

"Any information can be left by calling either the police on 101, quoting incident 305 of 17 September 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."