A walker has been taken to hospital after being injured by a deer in a park in Nottingham.

The incident happened by the golf course in Wollaton Park at 8.15am on Saturday 16 October.

Despite the walker being a safe distance away from the deer, a male red stag, protective of his does, was said to have approached and injured the walker. The walker was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 500 acre park was closed for two hours following the incident and the deer was put down.

A Nottingham City Council spokesman said: "A vet was called to put down the deer shortly afterwards before the park reopened to the public."

A professional at Wollaton Park Golf Club described the injured walker as an "older gentleman".

"From what I can gather a gentleman that walks every single morning down the golf course was walking by the second tee.

"A stag was protective of his does and took a disliking to him and he tried to get out the way but it didn't care", he said.

The professional added: "It's the rutting season, all the members know to stay clear and I think the gentleman knows. I was quite surprised as they normally tend to be aggressive but don't attack anybody."

Deer have been known to attack people when they feel threatened, especially when they are rearing new-borns in the spring, or during the autumn rutting season.