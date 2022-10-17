Wasps have been placed into administration, the Gallagher Premiership club has announced.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

Confirmation of the widely-expected move for Wasps Holdings Limited came in a statement from the administrators.

Wasps follow fellow Gallagher Premiership club Worcester Warriors into administration, with the league now operating as an 11-team competition.

What happens if you're a season ticket or match ticket holder?

The administrators have confirmed all future Wasps matches are currently cancelled and therefore match tickets, season tickets and hospitality packages cannot be honoured.

Wasps is unable to provide any refunds.

Administrators have urged ticket holders: "If you paid by credit or debit card, you may be able to get your money back by claiming a refund from your card issuer."

Does Wasps' administration affect events at the arena in Coventry?

The only events which are cancelled as the result of the administration are Wasps matches. The administration of Wasps does not impact the following:

Coventry City FC ticket holders and hospitality packages

Rugby League World Cup ticket holders and hospitality packages

Conference and event bookings

Hotel bookings

Music event ticket holders

The announcement comes just days after the team announced it was pulling out of a Premiership Rugby game against Exeter on Saturday (15 October).

The club had said it was "likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days" after it became clear a solution to their financial woes could not be found.

It had previously played down talks of going into administration, but last week's announcement signaled that the club has run out of cash.