An 11.8ft QR code made from recycled household items that often forget to be put in the recycling bin has been installed outside Birmingham New Street Station.

It has been installed by Recycle Now to kick off Recycle Week which runs from the 17-23 October.

People can scan the QR code which will take them to Recycle Now's Recycling Locator, providing them with information on what items can and can't be recycled in their local area.

The QR code was unveiled by former Olympic Swimmer, Mark Foster, on Monday 17 October.

As a keen environmentalist, Foster is acting as an ambassador for this year's Recycle Week Campaign.

It comes after recent stats by Recycle Now have shown that four-fifths of families are missing out on recycling everyday items from all over the house.

The QR code is made up of these commonly missed items - including foil (27%), aerosols (22%) and plastic food trays (14%).