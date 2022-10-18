A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-week-old boy in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and the baby was not breathing, West Midlands Police have said.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but he died a short time later.

Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 26 suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

"We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."