A Nottingham woman has called the situation at local NHS hospitals "dire", after her 95-year-old father was forced to wait 26 hours in a corridor for a hospital bed.

Stanley Solomons was admitted to the Queen's Medical Centre at 11am on Sunday 16 October, after staff at his nursing home became worried about his health.

He was taken in an ambulance with blue lights to the QMC - but wasn't given a bed until Monday afternoon (October 17).

His daughter, Labour councillor Rachael Ellis at Gedling Borough Council, described him as "frail".

She said the current situation in the local NHS is "dire", but praised staff, saying she saw them "literally running" around A&E department.

The Chief Operating Officer at Nottingham University Hospitals, which runs Queen's Medical Centre, has since apologised to Mr Solomons and his family.

His daughter took this photo while waiting in the corridor Credit: LDRS

The 95-year-old veteran trained at the ­codebreakers’ HQ Bletchley Park during the Second World War and went on to serve with the RAF and later at a ‘listening post’ in Hong Kong.

His daughter said: "When I got to A&E I could see the trolleys stacking up the walkways.

"When I walked around I could see trolleys with around 20 paramedics with patients.

"I was told the paramedics hadn’t been able to hand the patients over.

"I was horrified."

She said her dad was treated in the corridor and was put on an antibiotic drip. He is now on a ward and is responding to treatment.

She added: "The staff have been brilliant. You talk to them and they are really worried.

"Even the cleaner was helping out. Everyone is pulling together and doing their best but the situation is dire."

Chief Operating Officer for Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, Lisa Kelly said: "We sincerely apologise to Mr Solomons and his family for the delay he has faced being transferred to a ward following his care and treatment in our Emergency Department; this is not the service we aim to provide our patients with.

"Our staff are working incredibly hard to offer the best care and we continue to work with our partners across Nottinghamshire’s health and social care system to discharge patients no longer needing an acute hospital bed."

Queen's Medical Centre Credit: PA Images

NUH declared a critical incident last month, saying emergency demand for care and the challenge of discharging patients was leading to "high numbers of patients waiting in the hospitals". The incident has now been stood down.

The Trust said as of October 17, 183 patients are medically fit for discharge.

Earlier this month, the East Midlands Ambulance Service Chief Executive said it was "unacceptable" that some paramedics are spending hours waiting in A&E to discharge patients.

The health secretary Thérèse Coffey has announced £500m emergency funding for care home operators and home care services to help tackle the care crisis which is seen across the country.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "No-one should have to wait longer than necessary for emergency care and the Health and Social Care Secretary has set out her priorities of A, B, C and D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists.

"Our Plan For Patients sets out a range of measures to help ease pressures, including an extra £500 million to speed up discharge and free up hospital beds, reducing waits in A&E and getting ambulances quickly back out on the road.

"This is alongside NHS plans to rapidly boost capacity and resilience ahead of winter, including increasing the number of NHS 999 and 111 call handlers and creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds."