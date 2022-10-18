Michael Buble has announced an "extra special" nationwide tour to celebrate 20 years in music, ending at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

It's the Canadian singer's first UK nationwide arena tour in more than four years.

The Higher Tour will begin at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday March 26 2023.

The 47-year-old Grammy-winner will then visit Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Nottingham, before closing the tour in Birmingham.

Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena Credit: PA Images

Michael Buble said: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it!

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!"

The singer took a two-year break from music after his eldest son was diagnosed with cancer, at the age of three, in November 2016.

After Noah was given the all-clear in 2017, Buble wrote a song – called Forever Now – about his children.

He previously admitted that he had thought he would not make another album after he and his wife announced their son was ill.