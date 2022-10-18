The captain of Wasps netball has told ITV News Central that players found out through Twitter that they were being made redundant.

Yesterday (Monday 17) the Gallagher Premiership club announced Wasps had been placed in to administration.

They were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also faced having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company ceased trading with immediate effect.

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

Josie Huckle, the Wasps netball captain said many players found out they'd been made redundant through social media: "A lot of us, I think all of us found out via twitter, and we were told we were being made redundant on twitter.

"They didn't have enough time to tell us personally ourselves.

"They tried to get in touch with as many of us as possible, we then had a meeting scheduled for that evening to discuss what was happening when we went into administration, but we didn't think the ramification would be as drastic as they were.

"I think by the time it happened there was no time.

"I have to park what I am feeling and do my absolute best by my team mates and I will do my absolute best.

"I'll do everything I can to get everyone back on the court."

We have contacted administrators t oday but at the moment they say they have nothing to add to their statement from yesterday, which said:

"The administrators added that a small number of employees have been retained to support with the “orderly wind down of the company” and the operation of the Coventry Building Society Arena, which is unaffected by administration and continues to trade as normal."

Joint administrator Andrew Sheridan said: “This is a dark day for English rugby, and we know this will be devastating news for every Wasps player and member of staff, past players, sponsors, and their thousands of supporters throughout the world, and anyone who has ever been involved with this great club.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning.

“This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.

The RFU have released a statement today saying they are in daily contact with the administrators.