The government is to escalate its intervention at Solihull council over "ongoing concerns" about the tragic murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Education Secretary Kit Malthouse "remains unconvinced" that sufficient improvement has been made at Solihull Council, which came under scrutiny over the toddler's murder.

Mr Malthouse has suggested he would send a commissioner to help the authority improve on failings highlighted by his death.

In a letter to the chairman of the Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon, the Secretary of State said he was "minded to issue a statutory direction" as he was unhappy with progress made by the council's children's services.

He said: "The tragic events leading up to the deaths of both Arthur and Star should not be allowed to happen again and my department takes our role in this incredibly seriously."

Emma Tustin (left) and her partner Thomas Hughes were found guilty of killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Credit: West Midlands Police

The Education Select Committee had written to Mr Malthouse raising concerns following the deaths of Arthur in Solihull and Star Hobson in Bradford in 2020.

Arthur was just six years old when he was brutally killed by his step-mum Emma Tustin and his own dad, Thomas Hughes, who was found guilty of manslaughter.

In the lead up to his death Arthur was subject to a campaign of abuse by Tustin, where he was poisoned, starved and beaten.

The six-year-old's trial had been "without doubt one of the most distressing and disturbing cases I have had to deal with", Justice Mark Wall QC said last year.

The six-year-old died after sustaining an "unsurvivable brain injury" on 16 June 2020 while he was with Tustin in her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, West Midlands.

During the trial, it emerged social workers had visited Arthur's home in the months before he died and found no issues, despite relatives raising concerns.

The committee had previously condemned the "inadequate" response from both councils since intervention began.

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life in December last year with a minimum term of 29 years for murder.

Hughes, 29, is serving 24 years for manslaughter, a sentence increased on appeal.

Mr Malthouse said his team remain "unconvinced" that sufficient progress has been made in Solihull.

He said the government “will not hesitate to hold local leaders to account in order to keep children safe”.

“I am clear that we must intervene quickly and decisively when local authority failure is identified,” he added.

But Mr Malthouse sounded a more positive note about progress in Bradford, where Star Hobson was killed.

Star was 16 months old when she was murdered by her mother's partner, Savannah Brockhill, at their home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on 22 September 2020.

She suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" at the hands of Brockhill and Star's mother, Frankie Smith.

Brockhill was later jailed for life. Smith is serving a 12-year sentence for causing or allowing Star's death.

Mr Malthouse said Bradford Council's children's services will be taken over by a trust, which they expect to launch in April.

Star Hobson suffered months of abuse at the hands of her mother and her partner

He said the trust, chaired by Eileen Milner, will “bring positive change and independent oversight to drive rapid improvement”.

Education Committee chair Robert Halfon MP said: "I welcome the Secretary of State's announcement that he will escalate the government's intervention at Solihull Council, following recommendations this committee made.

"The fact that Bradford Council is effectively being relieved of its management of children's services in the city is also deeply regrettable in the first place, though I don't doubt its necessity.

"The minister's statement that he will take recommendations from the Independent Review of Children's Social Care must not merely be just another review, or a tickbox exercise. Instead, the Department must build on this positive start and ensure that reforms are based on evidence, and work properly to ensure no more children come to harm, as in the horrific cases of Arthur and Star."

Councillor Ian Courts, Leader of Solihull Council, said they are "committed to improving the safeguarding of children, young people and families in Solihull".

He said: “I understand the DfE’s reasons behind this decision and I can assure the SoS that everyone in Solihull will give the Commissioner their full support.

“We now have a new senior management team in Children’s Services, and I know they will welcome any extra support or advice to make the necessary transformation within the Council and across our partner organisations.

“All those involved in safeguarding in the Borough have accepted the National Panel findings and are committed to improving the safeguarding of children, young people and families within Solihull.”

