Up to 24 firefighters are battling a blaze at an old hotel and pub in Birmingham.

Ten crews were called to the site at The Farcroft in Handsworth just after 10am today (20 October).

The fire, which is believed to have been started on the first floor of the unused former hotel building, and is confirmed to have spread to the roof space of the two-storey premises.

At the height of the blaze, 24 firefighters were in attendance at the former hotel under refurbishment.

Ten fire crews are attending the blaze at the old hotel and pub in Handsworth Credit: BPM

A witness tweeted: "The Farcroft pub on Rookery Rd in Handsworth is on fire, lots of major incident fire, ambulance and police on scene. Avoid the area."

Crews are working to contain the fire and prevent any further escalation of this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the emergency services have closed Rookery Road.

No casualties have been identified at this stage.

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance, National Grid Gas engineers and the owner of the premises are all at the scene.