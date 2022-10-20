Police investigating the fatal shooting of man in Small Heath, Birmingham have made fives arrests.

30-year-old Mohammed Kasim was in a car in Everlsey Road just after midnight on the 7th July when he was shot.

Kasim- and a second man who was also shot- made their way to the hospital.

The second man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he’s since been recovering at home.

Kasim died in hospital.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. They have all since been released on police bail.

Last month, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail.

A further five people have been arrested following a series of warrants carried out across Birmingham over the past few days.

Four men aged 22 and a 17-year-old teen were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. They have all since been released on police bail.

Mr Kasim’s family have been informed of these developments.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram from our homicide team, said:

“These arrests are significant for our investigation which continues at pace.

"We remain committed to seeking justice for Mr Kasim and his loved ones.

“We still need your help and ask that anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage or information and hasn’t already been in touch to do so. Your information could be vital.”