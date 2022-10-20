A woman from Nottinghamshire said she was "chuffed" after three boys who stole her trees from her garden came back to apologise and re-plant her conifers.

CCTV footage shows three boys uprooting her three conifers on Monday (17 October), which had been freshly planted.

Charlotte said she was disappointed when she found they had been stolen.

She said: "Their dad knocked on my door. I did not see the boys initially, they were busy planting the trees.

The three boys re-planted the trees Credit: BPM Media

"The dad was shocked, he did not know anything about it. I thanked the boys for making the right choice and for being brave enough to come back and plant the trees."I am really chuffed. The trees just need some water and care and they will be all right.She continued: "The dad did not know anything about it. Apparently, they took the trees to their grandad and no one knew anything about it.

"I think it is brilliant - it is just amazing. I am very happy with their apology and I hope that they learned their lesson."I told them that one day they could just risk going to prison for something as small as this. I now have their dad's permission to call the police if I ever see them in my garden again."