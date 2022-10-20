A man has suffered 'life-changing' injuries after he was shot in the eye by an air weapon in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police and ambulance services were called to an address near Brookwood Drive at about 10.15pm on Wednesday 5 October, following reports of violence.

The victim, a man in his 50, reported that he had opened a window at the front of his address to check on a disturbance outside.

He saw three to four men, all dressed in black, congregated on the street before he was hit by a projectile.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to what has been described as life-changing injuries.

The following day, (Thursday 6 October) three boys aged 17, 15 and 14 from Stoke-on-Trent were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They have since been released on conditional police bail.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch:

"We are particularly interested in any footage of Brookwood Drive, Laski Crescent and the surrounding streets."