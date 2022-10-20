A Birmingham man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old boy.

Kadees Mohammed, from Dovey Road, Sparkhill, is charged with murder, assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 29-year-old will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A Birmingham man will appear at court today (20 Oct) charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby on Tuesday.

The force added: "Two women injured in the incident were treated and discharged from hospital.

"A cordon remains at the property on Dovey Road as specialist forensic examinations continue."

The scene in Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

The baby who died at a property in Sparkhill on Tuesday has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim.

In a statement issued through police, the baby’s family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. A beautiful flower in our lives.

"Your family loves you so much. We will be together again one day.

"It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone.

"For part of us went with you, the day God called you home."

Relatives continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers, while two women injured in the incident have been treated and discharged from hospital.