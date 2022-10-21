A grieving daughter has paid tribute to her "amazing" mum who died after being struck by lightning while they were on holiday in Croatia.

Daniella DiMambro was sunbathing on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia alongside her daughter, Emily, when a storm broke out.

The pair headed to a rocky area and sheltered under a tree to wait for the sun to come out again, but moments later, Daniella was hit by lightning.

Daniella spent the next eight days in intensive care in Croatia's KBC Split hospital.

She was then flown to East Midlands Airport and taken to City Hospital, Nottingham.

Doctors in Croatia had assured Emily her mum was going to make a full recovery - but once back in her homeland, and after more tests - the heartbreaking news was broken to the family.

Emily, 18, who is now trying to adjust to life without her mum, said: "I couldn't wish for a better person to raise me. She was my best friend. I told her everything."

The tragedy happened on 20 August, two days before the family was due to fly back from their holiday.

But instead, her brother was flown home separately, as Emily made arrangements for her mum to have medical care in the UK.

Daniella had suffered a heart attack at the scene and her brain had been starved of oxygen.

"She was never going to be able to move again", said Emily. Her mum loved festivals and dancing, and was on her feet all day in her profession."She was the most incredible individual; full of life and energy," added Emily.

Despite her tender years, Emily knew that living the way her mum would have to in the future would be unfair to her.An inquest in Nottingham on Wednesday October 19 heard Daniella's family sought an expert opinion from a specialist in London who agreed the prognosis was "poor" - and she was unlikely to make significant neurological improvement.

After discussion with her family, this led to a decision that 'neurological pathway' care, as advised by treating clinicians, was the most acceptable way forward.Emily did not get to speak to her mum again - her eyes were open - but she could not move her face. "It looked like she was going to cry," remembers Emily."She remained in ICU. I thought this is 'just not fair to her'. She would absolutely hate that. If she was in her head, if she knew what was going on. She would hate that."The doctors said, 'take the life support off and breathing tube out'.

"Because she was really fit, she continued to breathe on her own. At that point they took the breathing tube out and put her on hydration".

Daniella was on end of life care, and Emily was with her mum for a week-and-a-half before she died."It lasted eight days," said Emily, "then she left us".