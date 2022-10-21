A man accused of murdering a three-week-old baby has been remanded into custody after his case was heard in his absence at Birmingham Crown Court today (21 October).

Mohammed Kadees, 29, was arrested early on Tuesday (18 October) in connection with the death of newborn Mohammed Ibrahim, who was found not breathing when paramedics were called to a terraced house in Dovey Road, Sparkhill.

Police previously said the baby was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after officers were called at about 3.40am.

A forensic officer enters the house where three-week-old Mohammed Ibrahim was found unresponsive Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

In a tribute, the infant’s distraught family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim.

"A beautiful flower in our lives.

"Your family loves you so much.

"We will be together again one day. It broke our hearts to lose you.

"You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”

In a statement, police said: "The family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

"Two women injured in the incident were treated and discharged from hospital.

"We would like to thank the local community for their care and assistance in this deeply upsetting investigation."

As well as the murder charge, Kadees also faces charges of assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A trial date was set for 19 April next year with a further hearing on 25 November.