Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Burton-on-Trent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Burton-on-Trent.

Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service around 7pm on Thursday (20 October) to a property on Victoria Crescent.

A 35-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent was arrested and remains in custody.

Staffordshire Police say the woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Anyone with information should visit the Major Incident Public Portal website or call 101 quoting incident number 601 of 20 October.