Steven Gerrard era over at Aston Villa, who could be next?

After just 11 months in charge, Steven Gerrard has been sacked as Aston Villa head coach.

The former Liverpool captain replaced Dean Smith at Villa Park in November 2021 but the Villa chiefs unseated Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

Following his sixth defeat in 11 Premier League matches, Gerrard became the fourth top-flight manager to lose his job this season, following Scott Parker, Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Lage.

Villa fans could be heard voicing their opinions on Gerrard, singing "get out of our club" at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Now, the ex-Liverpool and England midfielder finds himself out of work.

Let's have a look at Steven Gerrard's time at Villa Park:

11 Months in charge

38 Premier League matches

12 wins

8 draws

18 losses

Dean Smith has voiced his opinion on Villa’s decision to part ways with Gerrard, displaying his disappointment for his successor.

The former Villa Manager said: "I'm really disappointed for Steven, as for any manager that loses their job.

"Yeah, disappointed. That is as much you can say really."

He added: "We spoke many times about the longevity of a manager's tenure at the moment and it is getting less and less, unfortunately.

“That's the way football is moving, I suppose.

"Now we've people's opinions on social media as well becoming louder and louder. I think it makes the job tougher."

Dean Smith saw three years in charge at Villa before being sacked:

139 games

55 wins

27 draws

56 defeats

With the brief Steven Gerrard era over at Aston Villa, the hunt is now on for his successor.

Who potentially could replace Gerrard?

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim is a highly regarded coach in Europe Credit: PA Images

Ruben Amorim is a highly regarded young coach in Europe.

The 37-year-old, who was heavily linked with the Wolves job earlier this month, has been with Sporting since March 2020 and led the club to their first league title in almost 20 years in 2020/21.

He has won the Portuguese League Cup for the last three years.

He lifted the trophy with former club Braga in 2019/20.

He then won the competition with Sporting in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

He has also led a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League this season.

Andre Villas-Boas

Andre Villas-Boas is currently out of work after being suspended by Marseille Credit: PA Images

Andre Villas-Boas is the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The 45-year-old has since managed Zenit Saint Petersburg, Shanghai SIPG and Marseille.

Villas-Boas is currently out of work after being suspended by Marseille following his offering up of resignation after he announced his dissatisfaction with the clubs recruitment policy.

He is one of the growing number of top-level managers who have never played football professionally.

Michael Beale

Beale has recently stated his desire to remain at QPR Credit: PA Images

Villa have struggled for results this season, with some pointing at the departure of first team coach Michael Beale who Gerrard worked with at Liverpool and Rangers before bringing him to Villa from Scotland.

Beale is now head coach at Championship QPR and recently turned down the chance to become manager at fellow Midlands club, Wolves.

However, Beale has recently stated his desire to remain at QPR.