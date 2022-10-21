A 23-year-old man has been jailed for five years following a prolonged sexual assault on a young woman, Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed.

Alex Cartledge, described by police as a "violent sexual predator", cycled behind his victim as she was walking home from a night out in Nottingham City Centre in the early hours of Sunday 15 May.

Police said that Cartledge then pushed the victim to the ground and subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault.

The 23-year-old was arrested shortly after the attack in Great Freeman Street and interviewed by police.

He initially claimed to have been in bed at the time of the assault but was linked to the scene by compelling DNA evidence and CCTV footage of his distinctive electric bicycle.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault and was remanded into custody, police said.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 19 October, Cartledge was jailed for five years.

He was also added to the sex offenders register for life and will have to serve an additional three years on extended licence when he is released.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling attack that has unsurprisingly had a very profound impact on the young woman involved.

“Cartledge deliberately followed his victim for some time before attacking her under the cover of darkness.

“He then lied to police about his whereabouts and only admitted to his guilt when confronted with incontrovertible evidence about what he had done.

“This case was thoroughly investigated by public protection detectives and uniformed colleagues and I am pleased Cartledge has now been brought to justice.

"I hope this sentence serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this kind of offending; we will track you down and do whatever it takes to see you put behind bars.”